Maham Aamir slapped famous actor over inappropriate behavior: Mohsin Gillani

KARACHI – Veteran Pakistani actor Mohsin Gillani on Friday revealed that actress Maham Aamir once slapped a well-known actor in public for making inappropriate remarks.

Speaking during a recent interview, Gillani addressed criticism from younger actresses who often question the safety of women in the entertainment industry. He remarked that if someone feels unsafe or uncomfortable in the industry, they should consider leaving rather than merely criticizing it.

“There’s no point in constant complaints. If someone believes the industry is unsafe, it’s better to step away,” Gillani said.

He then shared an incident involving actress Maham Aamir and praised her courage and presence of mind. “A well-known actor said something inappropriate to her, and she didn’t hesitate to slap him in front of everyone,” he disclosed.

Without naming the individuals involved, Gillani said, “I don’t want to take names but even big names have been slapped for misbehavior in public gatherings.”

He added, “If someone is offended by inappropriate behavior, they shouldn’t ignore it with a smile—they should take a stand, as Maham did.”