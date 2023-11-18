CHAKWAL – Sexual assault of minor students is a pervasive issue at religious schools in the country as several seminaries are plagued by sex abuse, and the recent shocking revelations unearthed another misery in Chakwal.

Police in Chakwal lodged an FIR against two seminary teachers of a local seminary who allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured minor students.

The FIR lodged under 377 and other sections of PPC stated that a victim’s father claimed that two seminary teachers Zeeshan and Anis raped and assaulted over dozen students.

It said the culprits threatened students and used to make cuts at their bodies with sharp objects.

After the registration of the case, cops carried out a raid and held one of the suspects. The second accused managed to escape.

Pakistan has reported hundreds of child sexual abuse cases by seminary teachers, and other predators.