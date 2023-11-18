KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a decline, a day after bullion touched a months high.

Data shared by Sarafa association revealed price of gold witnessed a drop of Rs1,400, and the price comes down to Rs215,100 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw a reduction of Rs1,400, settling at Rs184,215.

This recent dip in gold is followed by back-to-back hikes in the previous sessions.

In international market, the gold price plunged by $5 and stands at $1981 per ounce.

Bullion remained volatile in the country amid political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and masses prefer to buy the metal in challenging times.