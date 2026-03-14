Lt. Governor’s ‘Peace’ in Kashmir: Reality or Official Fiction?

It is perfectly acceptable to be a dreamer. Throughout history, dreamers have inspired societies to imagine a better future—one defined by justice, dignity, and peace. But what becomes deeply troubling is when those dreams are imposed upon others as reality, even when the lived experiences of people suggest otherwise. A dream, when forced upon a population as truth, becomes a narrative rather than a reality.

This is precisely what appeared to happen on March 12, 2026, when the Lieutenant Governor of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, addressed the closing ceremony of the 2nd All India Police Kabaddi Cluster 2025–26 at MA Stadium in Jammu. In his remarks, he declared that “the peace we enjoy today in Kashmir—the peace that allows families to gather, athletes to compete and communities to thrive—did not come without a price.” One wonders what kind of peace he was referring to.Is it a peace where the press is muzzled, dissenting voices suppressed, human rights activists silenced, and political leaders imprisoned? Can such conditions genuinely be described as peace, or are they symptoms of a deeper crisis masked by official rhetoric?

On the very day the Lieutenant Governor was speaking about peace, the Supreme Court of India itself acknowledged the extraordinary delay in the trial of Shabir Ahmed Shah, a prominent Kashmiri political leader often referred to by many as the “Nelson Mandela of Kashmir.” The Court granted him bail, observing that the prolonged delay in his trial could not be justified. Shah has spent nearly 39 years in detention across multiple cases without conviction. If this is the price of peace, one must ask: peace for whom, and at whose cost?

The contradiction becomes even more striking when we consider what happened the very next day. On March 13, 2026, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior Hurriyat Conference leader and a prominent religious leader, was once again barred from offering congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. This was the last Friday of Ramadan—Jumatul Wida—one of the most sacred days for Muslims, when tens of thousands gather for prayer. Yet, for the seventh consecutive year, the Mirwaiz was prevented from addressing the congregation. While official speeches celebrate “peace,” religious leaders remain restricted from performing even routine spiritual duties.

Such realities raise serious questions about the narrative of normalcy.

Indeed, numerous independent observers and international experts have expressed concern over the shrinking space for civil liberties in Kashmir. Professor Mary Lawlor, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, has repeatedly warned about the deteriorating environment for civil society in the region. She called for the immediate release of prominent human rights defenders such as Khurram Parvez and urged authorities to end investigations that appear to criminalize legitimate human rights work. Lawlor emphasized that the arrest and detention of individuals for exercising their fundamental rights is arbitrary and demands accountability.

Khurram Parvez himself has been internationally recognized for his work; he was named by Time Magazine as one of the world’s 100 most influential people. Yet he remains imprisoned.

Similarly, the arrest of journalist Irfan Mehraj has drawn widespread condemnation. The All India Lawyers’ Association for Justice described his detention as a continuation of the assault on free press and freedom of expression in Kashmir. Amnesty International called the arrest a “travesty,” warning that the space for dissent in the region continues to shrink. According to Amnesty, the authorities have created a climate where any criticism of government policy is met with intimidation, surveillance, or detention.

Human Rights Watch has echoed similar concerns. Meenakshi Ganguly, the organization’s deputy Asia director, observed that while Indian authorities insist that violence has declined in Jammu and Kashmir, little has been done to restore fundamental freedoms. Kashmiris, she noted, remain unable to freely exercise their rights to expression, association, and peaceful assembly for fear of arrest or prolonged detention.

For many ordinary Kashmiris, the outward signs of calm do not reflect the deeper reality. A young Kashmiri businessman once described the situation poignantly: “It might seem calm with all the tourists, late-night shopping, and other overt signs of normalcy, but we are festering inside. It is like a soda bottle waiting to burst.”

Another troubling development has been the increasing censorship of academic and intellectual work. In August 2025, several international organizations—including the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)—condemned the ban on 25 scholarly and journalistic books related to Kashmir. They described the move as a direct attack on freedom of expression and academic inquiry.

According to these organizations, suppressing academic work under vague national security pretexts undermines democratic accountability and violates international human rights obligations. The ban not only silences scholars but also threatens historical documentation and critical inquiry, particularly research addressing enforced disappearances, impunity, and human rights violations.

[Dr. Fai is the

Chairman World

Forum for Peace & Justice and also the Secretary General World Kashmir

Awareness forum. He can be reached at: WhatsApp:

1-202-607-6435 or

[email protected]]