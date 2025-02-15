‘Love is in the Air’: Pakistani showbiz stars show their romance on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day 2025 saw several showbiz stars showing love for their partners. From sweet Instagram posts to heartfelt gestures, the stars shared their romantic moments, bringing their fans closer to their personal lives.

One of the standout couples, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, shared their joyous celebration of love. Despite Saboor’s fame as the sister of superstar Sajal carved her own path in the industry, with a fairy-tale romance that has captivated many. On Valentine’s Day, Saboor and Ali enjoyed a fun date night, delighting their fans with glimpses of their affection.

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz also marked the occasion, sharing loverly moments.

Actress Mariam Nafees made waves with her stunning maternity photoshoot, which she shared with her husband Aman Ahmed. The beachside photoshoot beautifully captured the couple’s love and excitement as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Other celebrities such as Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan, Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor, and Atif Asim also joined in, posting heartfelt messages and reflections on the meaning of love.

From heartfelt posts to shared moments of joy, Pakistani celebrities have proven once again that love truly is in the air this Valentine’s Day.