Lost your Pakistan passport first time – Here’s the latest fee to get new one

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport is the competent authority to re-issue passport to Pakistani citizens if they got stolen or lost it.

The directorate receives certain fee for issuance of passport in case of lost. However, there are different slabs for first lost, second lost and third lost of passport.

In case the passport is lost, the Police Report carrying the number of previous lost passport will be required.

The lost Machine-readable Passport number can be acquired from the nearest Regional Passport Office by filing written application, if required, along with CNIC/NICOP copies or CRC (in case of minor).

If the applicant is living abroad and he has lost his passport third time and the Pakistan Mission abroad feels that the applicant is gainfully employed and applicant’s request needs consideration, the Pakistan Mission will refer the case to Directorate General Immigration and Passports for further orders.

Passport Fee in Case of Lost

In case of 1st-time loss, the double fee would be charged for passport, on second-time loss, it shall be quadruple.

In case of third time lost: The Regional Passport Offices in Pakistan will refer cases to the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports, Islamabad for seeking further advice/approval.

Passport Fee in Case of First Lost

In case of first lost, the normal fee for 36-page new passport with five-year validity stands at Rs9,000 while urgent fee is Rs15,000.

The normal fee for same passport with 10 years validity stands at Rs13,400 and urgent fee at Rs22,400 in Pakistan.

The normal fee for 72-page passport with five years validity stands at Rs16,400 while urgent fee stands at Rs27,000. The normal fee for same passport with 10 years validity stands at Rs24,800 while the urgent fee stands at Rs40,400.

The normal fee for 100-page passport with five years validity stands at Rs18,000 while urgent fee stands at Rs36,000. The normal fee for same passport with 10 years validity stands at Rs27,000 while the urgent fee stands at Rs54,000.