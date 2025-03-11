FO looks into deportation of Pakistan’s top diplomat from US

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it is looking into the matter regarding deportation of a Pakistani diplomat from the United States.

The foreign office has confirmed it to local media that Ahsan Wagan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, had been denied entry into the US.

It said the envoy had gone to the US on private visit, adding that they are looking into the matter.

A day earlier, it emerged that the Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan was denied entry into the US and deported from Los Angeles over an immigration objection.

Wagan was travelling to Los Angeles for a vacation when US immigration authorities intercepted him at the airport.

However, US authorities have not disclosed specific concerns leading to the decision. He was later deported after completing the due process.

It comes a week after US President Donald Trump expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its assistance in arrest of a key Daesh terrorist involved in the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.