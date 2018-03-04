Lopsided taxation

THE opposition in the National Assembly, on Friday, staged a protest when it was disclosed that over 80 percent tax is imposed on POL products. The member strongly objected to repeated increase in the prices of POL products and lamented that the Government was meeting tax collection targets by increasing taxes and prices of petroleum products which was an injustice with the common man.

There is no doubt that the Government is faced with financial crunch due to lack of tax culture in the country and a fall in foreign aid as well as remittances by Overseas Pakistanis. The authorities obviously have to raise necessary money to meet every growing governmental expenses especially its developmental agenda, which is accelerating the pace of socio-economic progress. However, the same old policy of increasing taxes on POL products to increase revenue collection is regrettable as it burdens all citizens especially the lower strata of the society. The spiraling effect of increase in prices of petroleum products on other goods and services in the country is a hard fact and the Government is duty bound to protect interests of vulnerable population. It is unfortunate that the Government of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi increased the prices by almost Rs. 30 a litre during the last six month. The Government takes refuge behind the lame excuse that oil prices in Pakistan are lowest in the region and that the prices are being increased commensurate with their increase in the international market. In the first place, the comparison is an eye-wash and secondly, the Government did not pass on the full relief to the consumers when prices of oil in the international market crashed to lowest levels. At that time, the then Finance Minister had been complaining that the Government was suffering huge losses in the shape of reduced import duty on oil and therefore, it cannot pass on the entire relief to people. Now the full impact is being passed on to the common man and we are witnessing more increase in the products that are widely used then the ones used sparingly. We hope the Government would go for out of box solutions to tax the un-taxed or under-taxed and spare those that are already burdened.

