Logical optimism of Zaidong

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to accelerating the building of “an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era”.

Referring to the understanding reached between the two countries during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, the envoy, who is actively contributing to consolidation of mutual ties, expressed optimism that relations would blossom fully in all spheres of life. In this connection, he expressed the confidence that the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025-2029), released during the visit, will serve as the general guideline, roadmap and construction plan for advancing the all-weather strategic cooperation between our two countries at present and in the time ahead.

The Ambassador is known for his tireless efforts to help forge the relationship and credit goes to his smooth coordination of various activities and moves that facilitated the two countries to move into the phase two of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is a matter of pride for people of Pakistan that despite conspiracies hatched by enemies of this friendship, Chinese leadership has demonstrated unshakable resolve to continue to provide all possible support to Pakistan in various sectors. This is evident from the unambiguous remarks of President Xi Jinping who declared his country will continue to support Pakistan in maintaining unity, focusing on development and enhancing national strength. China is ready to work with Pakistan to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0 and upgrade the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement. The Ambassador had a point when he underlined that high level trust remained the cornerstone of mutual ties. There is reciprocal commitment to expand and diversify relations in all spheres of life to the mutual advantage and particularly in view of the emerging regional and global scenarios. We hope the two countries will move at a faster pace in implementing the understanding already reached for the purpose and exploring ways and means to scale new heights.