Residents in the vicinities of Sibi and Harnai districts in Balochistan province expressed a collective sense of relief following the restoration of train services connecting these twin cities after a 17-year hiatus. The restoration of this vital transport link has been warmly received by the local community, heralding the resurgence of economic activities and offering prospects for enhancing the standard of living.

The renewed accessibility provided by the Sibi-Harnai train service is anticipated to not only catalyze commercial endeavors but also foster avenues for the locals to elevate their socio-economic conditions.

“The long-awaited railway line, traversing rugged and perilous terrains, including mountainous regions, has been hailed as a vital transportation link in the province by Muhammad Asfand Khan, a local resident who spoke to APP. He highlighted the re-stored railway track’s significance, providing an affordable travel alternative and a catalyst for eco-nomic growth in the area. Originally established during the late 18th century under British rule, this railway section was deemed instrumental in Ba-lochistan’s development. However, in 2006, a banned armed organization orchestrated bombings that extensively damaged bridges and tracks along this line.

Hikmat Khan Bugti, another resident, emphasized the absence of proper roads, making train travel a much-needed alternative. The reopening of this railway track drastically reduces the travel distance between Harnai and Sibi, eliminating the necessity for a 330-kilometer journey to Quetta.

“Prior to the track’s restoration, our travel between Sibi and Harnai cost us Rs 1500 to Rs 1800 by bus. Now, we reach our destination for just Rs 220,” he added. Harnai, previously part of Sibi, became a separate district in August 2007. Despite its pre-dominantly Pashtun population, it is home to Marri tribes linked to Kohlu and Sibi’s mountainous re-gions.

Sarzameen Marri, a local landlord, welcomed the decision to revive the railway service, believing it would benefit over one million residents in the Sibi division. “With the train service resuming, the scenic journey through picturesque landscapes is expected to attract tourists, showcasing the region’s beauty,” he added.

Local traders anticipate significant reductions in travel distances, with a projected 300-kilometer decrease in journeys due to the restored train services. During the restoration process, approximately 50 small and large bridges were reconstructed in challenging mountainous terrain between Sibi and Harnai.

The Harnai railway station underwent complete reconstruction, while all nine railway stations, including Sibi, were upgraded. Additionally, two new rest houses were built, according to an official from the Ministry of Railways.