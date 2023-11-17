Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur. He reviewed the teaching and learning facilities in the Borstal Reformatory School that was established for the inmate children. On this occasion, Additional Commissioner Coordi-nation Jam Aftab Hussain, CEO Education Mu-hammad Akram, and Superintendent Jail Yasir Ejaz were also with him. The Deputy Commissioner inspected the classrooms of the school. He met the children and asked them about the edu-cational facilities. The Deputy Commissioner advised the children to study with full dedication. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that IT education and skills should also be taught to the children of Borstal Reformatory School so that they can contribute to the contemporary needs of society. The Deputy Commissioner advised the children to continue their education after being released from jail so that they could get better jobs. APP