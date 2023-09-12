Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded that there should be a level-playing field for all political leaders, maintaining that the political leaders are deprived of equal opportunities to contest the upcoming general elections.

He stated this while responding to a question regarding the level-playing field available to his party as the two political bigwigs — PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan — are currently ineligible to contest upcoming general elections owing to convictions in separate corruption cases.

“There is not a level-playing field for everyone and that is my objection,” said the former foreign minister during his visit to slain journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar’s house in Sukkur on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has been imprisoned in the Attock jail since his conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5 for failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.