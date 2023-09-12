About 2,300 people have died and 10,000 are believed to be missing as a result of flash floods after storm Daniel hit Libya’s northeast leaving two dams wrecked with water flowing into the neighbourhoods like many mighty rivers were on the loose.

Officials in Libya have said at least 150 people were killed in the sudden flooding on Sunday afternoon after storm Daniel swept the Mediterranean, lashing Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

But Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said the actual toll was likely to be many times higher.

“Our teams on the ground are still doing their assessment (but) from what we see and from the news coming to us, the death toll is huge,” he told reporters in Geneva via video link from Tunis.

“It might reach to the thousands,” he said in English. “We don´t have a definite number right now.”

Independent sources had told the IFRC that the number reported missing was “hitting 10,000 persons so far”.

“The humanitarian needs are much more beyond the abilities of the Libyan Red Crescent and even the abilities of the government,” Ramadan said.

“That´s why the government in the east has issued an international appeal for support,” he said, adding that IFRC was also preparing to launch an emergency appeal for funds towards the response.

World Health Organisation spokeswoman Margaret Harris meanwhile described the situation in Libya as “a calamity of epic proportions”.

Experts have described storm Daniel — which killed at least 27 people when it struck parts of Bulgaria, Greece, and Turkey in recent days — as “extreme in terms of the amount of water falling in a space of 24 hours”.

In eastern Libya, the storm hit the coastal town of Jabal al-Akhdar especially hard, as well as Benghazi, where a curfew was declared and schools closed for several days.