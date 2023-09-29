The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) is an electric power distribution company operating in the city of Lahore and its surrounding areas in Pakistan.

It is responsible for distributing electricity to over 4.5 million customers in its service area, which covers approximately 30,000 square kilometers, the company explains on its official website.

The company was established in 1998 as a result of the restructuring of Pakistan’s power sector and has since been providing electricity to its customers.

Lesco sends electricity bills to its consumers every month and these are distributed by its employees by going door-to-door of every customer.

However, the company has launched its online services to facilitate the consumers. People can visit the official website of Lesco to get copy of electricity.

Lesco bill online

To check Lesco duplicate bill online you will need to visit the website where you will need to enter your reference number.

The reference number is a combination of your batch number, sub-division number, reference number, and RU code. Once you have entered the reference number, click on the ‘Submit’ button, and your current LESCO bill will be displayed on the screen.

You can also vies the bill by entering the Customer ID, which is available on the hardcopy of the previous bills.