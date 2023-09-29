RAWALPINDI – Security forces thwarted an attempt of TTP terrorists to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan near Sambaza in Distric Zhob close to Pak-Afghan border.

In the ensuing operation, Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan and Sepoy Nadeem fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom, said ISPR in a statement.

During fire exchange, three terrorists were also sent to hell and few got injured.

Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.