PESHAWAR – Several people were injured after an explosion was reported inside a mosque located in the Doaba police station in Hangu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

Hangu Station House Office (SHO) confirmed the blast, saying it happened when the Friday sermon was being delivered, adding that there were nearly 50 people inside the worship place.

Following the blast, the roof of the mosque collapsed while an operation has been launched to recover those stuck under the rubble.

Another powerful blast in Friday prayers in Hangu KP. pic.twitter.com/xihU2TFhOH — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 29, 2023

Rescue officials and security forces have reached the site.

More to follow…