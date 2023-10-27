Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the competent officers have not only proved their metal abilities in LESCO but also in other other electricity distribution companies. We pray for our worthy officers that they will always be successful and blessed in their future life, he added. The CEO stated this in farewell ceremony hosted in honour of retiring officers including Director (Human Resource) Azia Shoaib, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Shahid Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Designing) Asim Majeed and Manager (Finance) Irfan Saeed, here at LESCO Headquarter on Friday. Addressing the function, the retiring officers said that they are deeply grateful to the company which has always honored its well-performing officers and employee, adding that today is the memorable day of their life. They said that they had learnt a lot from this company which is the asset of their life. Later, the CEO also presented honorary shields to the retiring officers in recognition of their services for the company. Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Chief Engineers Ramzan Butt, Sarwar Mughal, Imran Mehmood and Tahir Mayo, and General Manager (Technical) Owais Yasin, Director General (IT) Nadeem Tahir and DG (Implementation) Zameer Kolachi, DG (Mirad) Altaf Qadir and other officers attended the ceremony.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 265 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 49th day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here on Friday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 262 electricity thieves, out of which 168 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 17 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 49th consecutive day (Oct. 27) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected .