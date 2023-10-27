Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave away a house to the family of another police official who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

The family of martyr Naseem Shahzad of Punjab Police Nankana was given a house worth Rs.13. million, according to their choice. The constable was martyred last year on April 9 in a fight with a dacoit. On the special efforts of the IG Punjab, the Punjab government released funds for the house. The IG paid rich tribute to the martyred constable and said that he had bravely fought with the dacoit without caring for his life and embraced martyrdom. The IG said that Punjab Police would never forget the sacrifices of its brave officers. He said that Punjab Police is a force of more than 1600 martyrs like constable Naseem Shahzad. “It is ensuring best possible measures for the welfare of family members of martyrs,” he added.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar distributed cash prizes and certificates of appreciation among officials who performed their duties effectively. In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, the IG Punjab appreciated officials belonging to different districts and asked them to continue their excellent performance. He awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to 35 officers and personnel of the Dolphin Squad Lahore. Officers and officials from Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also received cash prizes and certificates. Police of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar also got rewards. Apart from supervisory officers, 157 officers in total from the rank of constable to inspector were among the recipients. The IG, addressing the officers, said that encouraging best performing officers is a good tradition of the Punjab Police which aims to keep the morale of the force high for better performance of duties and elimination of crimes.