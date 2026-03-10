Leadership must share burden in times of crisis

AT a time when Pakistan faces the looming threat of fuel shortages and ordinary citizens are struggling under the crushing weight of rising inflation, it is both morally and economically indefensible for those in positions of power to continue enjoying free petrol at the expense of the public.

The situation has become even more alarming following the government’s recent decision to significantly increase fuel prices. As of March 6, 2026, the government announced a massive increase of Rs55 per litre for both petrol and high-speed diesel. This sharp hike has pushed the price of petrol to Rs321.17 per litre and high-speed diesel to Rs335.86 per litre, placing yet another heavy burden on an already financially strained population. For millions of Pakistanis, such an increase is not merely a statistic — it directly translates into higher transport fares, rising food prices and escalating costs of everyday living. When fuel prices surge, the ripple effects are felt across the entire economy. From public transport and agriculture to small businesses and household budgets, the consequences are immediate and severe.

Across the country, families are already making painful adjustments to their daily lives. Many are cutting down essential expenses, limiting travel and struggling to cope with rising utility bills and food prices. Small business owners and transport operators are grappling with mounting operational costs that threaten their livelihoods.

Yet while ordinary citizens are being forced to tighten their belts, a privileged segment of the state continues to enjoy free petrol funded by taxpayers. Free petrol quotas for government officials — including bureaucrats, politicians, members of the judiciary, officials — represent a system of entitlement that is increasingly difficult to justify, particularly during a national economic crisis. These perks may have been introduced decades ago under very different economic conditions, but today they stand as a stark symbol of inequality between the rulers and the ruled.

In the current circumstances, it is imperative that the government take an immediate and principled step by suspending all free petrol quotas for public officials. Such a measure would not only conserve valuable public resources but would also send a powerful message of solidarity with the people. Leadership in times of crisis is defined not by privilege but by example. When those entrusted with authority voluntarily give up unnecessary perks, they strengthen public confidence in governance and demonstrate that the burden of national hardship is being shared fairly.

Suspending free petrol quotas would not paralyse the functioning of government institutions. Officials would continue to receive their salaries and allowances and would remain fully capable of performing their duties. What would change, however, is the perception that public office is accompanied by unlimited privileges funded by struggling taxpayers. Around the world, responsible governments facing economic pressures often begin austerity measures at the top. Such actions reflect not only fiscal prudence but also ethical leadership. Public office is a public trust. Those who hold positions of authority must be willing to demonstrate that they are prepared to make sacrifices alongside the citizens they serve. At this difficult moment in Pakistan’s economic journey, the message must be clear: public resources must serve the public first.

—The writer occasionally contributes to the national press.