History of UNO violations by America, remedies

THE modern international order rests upon a central principle: states must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of one another.

This idea forms the cornerstone of contemporary international law and is clearly articulated in Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state. The Charter permits only two narrow exceptions to this rule. First, under Article 51, a state has the inherent right to self-defence if it suffers an armed attack. Second, the United Nations Security Council may authorize the use of force when it determines that such action is necessary to maintain or restore international peace and security. Despite this legal framework, the decades following the Second World War have witnessed numerous military interventions that have sparked intense debate among scholars, policymakers, and legal experts. Critics frequently argue that powerful states—particularly the United States—have at times used military force in ways that stretch, reinterpret, or bypass the legal boundaries established by the UN Charter.

One frequently cited example is the 1989 United States invasion of Panama. The stated objective of the operation was to capture Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, who had been accused of involvement in drug trafficking and other criminal activities. However, the intervention took place without authorization from the United Nations Security Council. For many international legal scholars, this raised difficult questions about whether it is lawful for one country to deploy military force inside another sovereign state in order to arrest its head of government. A different legal context emerged during the 1991 Gulf War. After Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the United Nations Security Council authorized a multinational coalition, led by the United States, to expel Iraqi forces and restore Kuwait’s sovereignty. The operation was widely regarded as having clear legal legitimacy because it was backed by Security Council resolutions. However, subsequent enforcement actions—such as the establishment of no-fly zones over Iraq during the 1990s—were implemented without new explicit authorization from the Security Council. This development once again prompted legal and diplomatic debates about the limits of international authority and the scope of earlier UN mandates.

Another controversial episode occurred in 1999 during the Kosovo crisis. NATO launched an air campaign against Serbia in response to reports of severe human rights violations in Kosovo. Western governments justified the intervention as a humanitarian necessity designed to prevent large-scale atrocities against civilians. Nevertheless, the operation proceeded without formal authorization from the United Nations Security Council because Russia and China were expected to veto any resolution approving military action. As a result, the Kosovo intervention remains one of the most frequently cited examples of military action taken outside the formal legal framework of the United Nations. The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 marked another major turning point in global security policy. In response, the United States invoked the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and launched military operations in Afghanistan against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban regime that had provided sanctuary to the group.

Perhaps the most controversial military intervention of the twenty-first century was the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The United States and its allies justified the operation on the grounds that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction that posed a threat to international security. However, the invasion did not receive explicit authorization from the United Nations Security Council, and subsequent investigations found no confirmed stockpiles of such weapons. As a result, many countries and legal experts viewed the war as a violation of the UN Charter and a breach of Iraqi sovereignty. The Iraq conflict significantly affected global perceptions of the rules-based international order and deepened divisions within the international community. The 2011 crisis in Libya presented another complex situation. The United Nations Security Council authorized the establishment of a no-fly zone in order to protect civilians during the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. NATO forces subsequently launched military operations to enforce the resolution. However, critics later argued that the intervention went beyond the original mandate of civilian protection and effectively facilitated regime change. This perception contributed to growing skepticism among several states regarding future humanitarian interventions authorized by the United Nations.

Taken together, these cases illustrate a persistent tension within the international system: the gap between legal norms and geopolitical realities. While international law seeks to regulate the use of force and preserve state sovereignty, powerful nations often justify military action in terms of national security, humanitarian protection, or counterterrorism. Critics, however, argue that such actions risk undermining the credibility of the rules-based international order. At the same time, these conflicts highlight the structural limitations of the United Nations system. While the UN remains an indispensable platform for diplomacy, humanitarian coordination, and peacekeeping operations, it lacks an independent military capability and depends heavily on member states for funding, personnel, and logistical support. Moreover, the veto power exercised by the five permanent members of the Security Council frequently results in political deadlock when major powers are directly involved in disputes.

For the United Nations to remain an effective guardian of global peace, meaningful institutional reforms are widely considered necessary. Reforming the Security Council—particularly by regulating the use of the veto in situations involving major humanitarian crises—could help prevent decision-making paralysis.

—The writer is senior analyst on current affairs.