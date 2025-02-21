IHC informed about proposal of handing over Shakil Afridi for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC)about the proposal of handing over Shakil Afridi in exchange for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan was hearing the case regarding Aafia Siddiqui’s release and return to Pakistan.

Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dogar appeared before the court and informed the court that the proposal of handing over Shakil Afridi in exchange for Aafia Siddiqui’s release is not feasible.

Clive Smith, the counsel for Dr.Siddiqui, had gave this proposal.

The law officer while representing the federal government raised concerns over some issues included in the draft petition filed in the US court regarding Aafia Siddiqui.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the government’s statement, backing off from supporting Aafia Siddiqui’s petition for release in the US court, has surprised the court.

The court directed that the law officer to seek instructions from the government and inform the court about any objections to Aafia Siddiqui’s petition filed in the US court. The court asked the law officer to provide a response with instructions by next Friday.

In his arguments, the additional attorney general stated that both Shakil Afridi and Aafia Siddiqui are Pakistanis, and Pakistan does not have any agreement with the US regarding the exchange of prisoners.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan asked why Shakil Afridi is important to the US and asked about the status of his case. Zainab Janjua, a court assistance, informed that Shakil Afridi is convicted, and his appeal is pending in the Peshawar High Court.

Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer Imran Shafiq stated that Shakil Afridi is accused of espionage and providing assistance.

The additional attorney general added that they had submitted a response on February 19 regarding this matter. Former US President Joe Biden rejected the request but did not respond to the letter.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the White House did not even acknowledge the letter, let alone reply to it, and questioned what the diplomatic norms are when one country sends a letter to another.

The Islamabad High Court postponed the hearing of the case until next Friday.