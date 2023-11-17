LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday sealed Rosa Blanca, a well-known 196-kanal country club, and Icon Valley located on Raiwind Road, for non-payment of commercialisation fees.

As per the media cell, LDA has served several notices to Rosa Blanca Country Club for payment of Rs1.41 billion outstanding dues.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے @RandhawaAli کی ہدایت پر کمرشلایزیش فیس نادہندگان کے خلاف شکنجہ سخت۔رائیونڈ روڈ پر196کنال پرمشتمل معروف کنٹری کلب روزہ بلانکا اور آئیکن ویل کے دفتر کو سر بمہر کر دیا۔روزہ بلانکا ایک ارب 41 کروڑ اورآئیکن ویلی کمرشلایزیش فیس کی مد میں 2 کروڑ کا نادہندہ ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/xzqJkGpM4a — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 17, 2023

About a couple of weeks back, LDA Town Planning Department-5 issued a final notice to the private club management for immediate payment of outstanding dues.

The notice clearly warns that in case of non-payment, LDA reserves the right to stop commercial use of the club and file a case against the defaulters.

Citizens who have booked Rosa Blanca will be responsible for their losses.

LDA also sealed the office of Icon Valley for not paying Rs20 million outstanding dues.