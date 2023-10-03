Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave is likely to approach extreme northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country on Tuesday night and next couple of days.

However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday night.

Rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rain occurred in some parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Gilgit 02, Bagrote, Gupis, Astore 01

Turbat and Lasbela remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.