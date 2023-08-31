Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against permanent and temporary encroachments on College Road, Township.

Last day, LDA squads removed encroachments from more than 200 premises on one side of College Road, from Ameer Chowk to Akbar Chowk.

On Thursday, LDA carried out a grand operation on the other side of College Road.

کالج روڈ/تجاوزات ہٹانے سے مین سڑک کشادہ ہو گئی۔@commissionerlhr و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے ٹیموں کا کالج روڈ پر گرینڈ آپریشن۔دو روز میں 500 سے زائد دکانوں و املاک سے تجاوزات ختم۔ کار سرکار میں مداخلت پر ایک درجن افراد حراست میں لیے گئے@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/AV7CRWl14h — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) August 31, 2023

Sheds, illegal extensions, boards, ramps and pavements established outside 300 shops were removed.

As per the LDA officials, encroachments have been removed/razed from over 500 premises on both sides of College Road over the last two days.

Public land encroached by marble and sanitary stores has been vacated.

Grocery stores, shopping malls, outlets of different brands, bakers and banks were issued several notices before the operation.

During the grand operation, more than 12 persons were also arrested for interfering in state affairs.

Director Town Planning VII Ali Abbas, Director Enforcement Muhammad Kashif and Director Housing Zafar Iqbal carried out the operation with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments.