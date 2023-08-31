ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s interim government is set to jack up the prices of petroleum products by Rs 10-24 per litre for the next fortnight, further burdening inflation hit people who are hit by electricity bills.

Recent posts on social media sites show new petrol price at Rs312 after whopping increase of Rs22 per litre, and diesel price clocked at Rs323 after Rs19.60 hike.

As the post created frenzy among Pakistanis, let it be known that the government of Pakistan has not shared the price updated being circulated online.

Sources familiar with the development revealed that the government may raise the price of petroleum products attributing to rising oil prices in global markets, and massive depreciation of local currency.

The increase can jump up to Rs 24 per litre if the government adjusts the exchange rate losses, as authorities planned to pass on the impact of currency devaluation to masses.

Latest Petrol Price in Pakistan

As of now, the price of petrol stands at Rs290.45 and diesel price stands at Rs293.40.

As the Pakistani rupee remains under pressure, the price of petrol could go up by over Rs10 per litre and will cross the Rs300-mark.

With the new price in effect, the price of High-Speed Diesel will increase by Rs20 per litre and is expected to rise up to Rs313.40 per litre. Other petroleum products like Kerosene oil and Light Speed Diesel may see a surge by up to Rs14 per litre.

In last fortnight’s review, petrol prices were increased and in collective, the price of fuel saw rise of around Rs40 per litre.

The price hike will add to the woes of Pakistanis as Inflation in Pakistan is likely to increase for all commodities after price change.