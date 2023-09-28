Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

LDA teams demolished two buildings at Thokar Niaz Baig on Canal Bank Road for violation of bylaws.

LDA teams sealed 12 premises for illegal commercial use. The sealed buildings include private banks, grocery stores and food points.

LDA teams also sealed six restaurants for encroaching parking areas.

ایل ڈی اے/غیر قانونی تعمیرات کمرشلائزیشن فیس نادہندگان کے خلاف ٹھوکرنیاز بیگ، کینال روڈاور ملحقہ علاقوں میں آپریشن۔12 سے زائد املاک سربمہر،دو غیرقانونی تعمیرات مسمار۔ پارکنگ کی جگہ تجاوزات قائم کرنے پر چھ ریستوران/کمرشل املاک کو سیل کر دیا گیا۔@commissionerlhr@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/dMtV0eYnkE — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) September 28, 2023

Chief Town Planner-I Sidra Tabassum carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.