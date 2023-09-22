Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

LDA teams partially demolished/sealed several buildings in Allama Iqbal Town, Marghazar Colony, Sabzazar and Main Multan Road for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اےکا مین ملتان روڈ، علامہ اقبال ٹاؤن اور مرغزار کالونی کے اطراف میںآپریشن/متعدد املاک مسمار و سربمہر۔مہمدوٹ بلاک میں غیر قانونی مارکی کا اسٹرکچر مسمار۔سیل/مسمارکی گئی املاک کو متعددنوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/qxGsCWQIv8 — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) September 22, 2023

Chief Town Planner-I Sidra Tabassum carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.