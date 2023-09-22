KARACHI – Sindh government on Friday announced a ban on pillion riding on September 25 due to processions, and for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in the provincial capital Karachi, and across the province.

Chup Tazia processions will be observed across the country on September 25 whereas Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be marked on September 29.

The provincial administration announced the ban following a letter from the Sindh police chief, as the top cop recommended to maintain law and order situation and avoiding any untoward incidents during the processions.

The notification cited that the Government of Sindh, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) CrPC, do hereby impose a ban on pillion riding of motorcycle/scooter in various zones/districts of the province of Sindh.

Let it be known that the restriction will not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, law enforcers, and employees of the essential services.

Ban in Karachi

S. No District Duration Areas 1 Central 11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole areas of district 2 East 8, 11, and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal Whole areas of district 3 South Zone 7-8 Rabi-ul-Awal and 11-12 Rabi-ul-Awal District South, City, and Keamari

Ban in Hyderabad