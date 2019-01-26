LDA demolishes illegal structures

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing, during an operation, demolished four illegal structures at Pine Avenue (alternative Raiwind Road).

The wing also retrieved the pledged plots in Pak Arab Housing Society by demolishing illegal structures on plots, besides demolishing illegal boundary wall of a plot reserved for a park, according to an LDA spokesman.

The LDA also retrieved land reserved for parks at Formanities Housing Society by demolishing illegal structures.

The illegal building, steel shed, boundary wall and internal structure at plot number 8 and 14 of Lahore Avenue were also removed by the LDA wing.—APP

