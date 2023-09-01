Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday demolished over a dozen illegal constructions and sealed premises for violation of bylaws during operation in different areas of Lahore.

Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat and Director Housing Zafar Iqbal carried out operation with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

LDA teams demolished several market/shops and sealed premises in Military Accounts Society, Johar Town, Engineers Town, Kakezai Society, Architects’ Society for violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.

Meanwhile, LDA team also retrieved a five marla plot in Township from land mafia.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.