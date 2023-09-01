Pakistan is all set to go with the winning combination in the highly anticipated Asia Cup match against arch rival India.

Green shirts are taking on India at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2 (Saturday).

In a press talk today, skipper Babar Azam has clearly indicated playing the same team which thumped Nepal by 238 runs in Asia Cup opener, saying Pakistan would field the best team in crucial match against India.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also shared the playing 11 against India on social media platform X which is exactly the same which has earlier defeated Nepal in the first match.

Pakistan Playing 11: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf