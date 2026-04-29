Law Ministry notifies transfer of three IHC judges

Following a decision by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday issued a notification confirming the transfer of three judges from the Islamabad High Court to other provincial high courts.

The ministry stated that the President of Pakistan approved the transfer on the recommendation of the commission. Under the notification, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has been posted to the Lahore High Court, Justice Babar Sattar to the Peshawar High Court, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to the Sindh High Court.

Acting President of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has approved the transfer of Islamabad High Court judges on the advice of the Prime Minister, following recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani → LHC

Justice Babar Sattar → PHC… — ᴏꜰꜰɪᴄᴇ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄʜᴀɪʀᴍᴀɴ ꜱᴇɴᴀᴛᴇ, ᴘᴀᴋɪꜱᴛᴀɴ (@OfficeSenate) April 29, 2026

The development comes a day after the JCP endorsed these transfers under Article 200 of the Constitution. The meeting of the commission was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi in his capacity as JCP chairman.

Participants included senior judges—Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi—along with Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Pakistan Bar Council representative Ahsan Bhoon, Farooq H. Naek, Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

During the session, proposals to transfer Justice Arbab M. Tahir to the Balochistan High Court and Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro to the Sindh High Court were withdrawn by the members who had initially put them forward.

The commission also decided by majority that any vacancy created due to a judge’s transfer would be filled through another transfer, rather than being treated as a new opening for fresh appointments.