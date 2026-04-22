Latest US-Iran Ceasefire to End within 3-5 days, White House says

TEHRAN – The latest ceasefire between United States and Iran is reportedly on the brink of unraveling within just three to five days, White House official told American media, fueling fears that the already volatile confrontation could rapidly spiral back into open conflict.

US President Donald Trump announced the short extension of the truce as the original agreement was set to expire, claiming it was a narrow window for Tehran to present what he described as a “unified proposal” that could revive stalled peace negotiations. The proposed talks, if they happen, are expected to be linked to diplomatic discussions involving Pakistan as a potential host.

Trump also issued stark warnings that if diplomacy fails, the United States could move to target Iran’s energy network and transportation infrastructure, significantly escalating pressure on Tehran.

Trump suggested that peace talks could restart within 36 to 72 hours, though earlier negotiations reportedly collapsed due to deep divisions within Iran’s leadership, which has failed to agree on a single negotiating position.

At the center of the standoff is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints. Trump accused Iran of wanting to keep the waterway operational to generate massive revenue, alleging it could earn “hundreds of millions of dollars a day”, while warning that control of the strait remains a key leverage point in any deal.

His rhetoric oscillated sharply between diplomacy and threats. In recent remarks, he suggested that if Iran refuses a deal, the situation could escalate dramatically, even referencing extreme military outcomes. At the same time, he has publicly stated that negotiations could still move forward quickly if conditions align.

Iran has not officially acknowledged the ceasefire extension. Instead, early reactions from Tehran suggest deep skepticism, with state-linked media and political advisers dismissing Trump’s announcement as unreliable and possibly a strategic pressure tactic. Iranian officials have also accused Washington of failing to negotiate in good faith and using military intimidation during talks.

Tensions at sea have further intensified. Iran has accused the United States of “piracy” following the interception and seizure of commercial Iranian vessels, while the U.S. and its allies accuse Tehran of obstructing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Vice President JD Vance had been expected to participate in talks in Islamabad, but his travel was delayed amid emergency policy meetings in Washington.

The broader conflict, ongoing since February and involving strikes across Iran, Lebanon, and Gulf regions has already resulted in thousands of civilian deaths and widespread displacement. The violence has also severely disrupted global energy markets, with the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz sending oil prices sharply higher and raising fears of a wider global economic shock.