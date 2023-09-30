ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said talks were being held with PayPal and Stripe, which operate online payment system, to launch their services in Pakistan, a move that will facilitate the freelancers and IT industry.

Talking to media, he revealed that efforts were being made to convince PayPal to start its serves in the South Asian country through a third party as it is running its services under the same model in Egypt.

He said another round of talks will be held with PayPal within a week. Saif also provided update on talks with Stripe, saying these are also underway.

Earlier this month, the IT minister expressed his resolve to bring the online services to Pakistan to facilitate the freelancers.

He also presented his plan to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar about revamping the technology sector. The premier has approved and appreciated a plan regarding the launch of PayPal and Stripe in Pakistan.

The plan also includes enhancing IT exports by institutionalising dollar retention accounts, IT corporate debit cards to enable easy flow of money in and out of retention accounts, streamlining tax issues and training 200,000 IT professionals to add $5 Billion to IT exporters.

“Bring PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan and establish co-working spaces for 500,000 freelancers to increase their potential to additional $3 Biliion per year,” Saif had said in a social media post after meeting with PM Kakar.

The plan also includes the launch Starlink in Pakistan to improve connectivity throughout the country.