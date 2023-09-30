ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) was formed in 1998 to take over the assets, functions and responsibilities of the erstwhile Islamabad Area Electricity Board, which was then a division of WAPDA.

IESCO’s core function is to supply, distribute and sell power (electricity) in the area from Attock to Jhelum, and from the river Indus to River Neelum in Kashmir.

It services 3.2 million consumers directly, but touches the lives of more than 25 million people living in the 6 districts its services.

The company delivered electricity bills to people at their doorstep. However, it has also launched online service to download the bill.

Customers need to visit the official website https://bill.pitc.com.pk/iescobill to download the bill. They can get the electricity bill by entering reference number or Customer ID.