As Pakistanis are bearing brunt of skyrocketing inflation, price of sugar, a basic commodity, adds further woes to distressed citizens.

Sugar in several cities of crisis hit country has jacked up to Rs185 per kg, with the people lamenting hoarding, smuggling of sweetener.

The basic commodity remained short in recent times and the available amount costs more the original rate.

In the start of September, the sugar is available at a price of Rs185-200 per kilogram, with price expected to surpass 200 mark.

A couple of months back, the price of sugar was clocked at around Rs140 but it suddenly moved up, as supply of sugar got suspended.

The former government also allowed the export of 250,000 tonnes of sugar this year while no efforts are being made to check the stocks of the sugar mills and hoardings by the investors and speculators.