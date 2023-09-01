Pakistan women beat South Africa women by five wickets in the last ball thriller to go up 1-0 in the three-match T20I series at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Friday night.

Chasing 151 runs for victory, Pakistan women were on 150/5 on the penultimate ball of the first T20I.

Aliya Riaz hit a boundary on the last ball to manage the highest successful run chase for Pakistan women in T20I history.

Despite losing four batters through runouts, green shirts kept their nerves to secure a morale-boosting victory at the start of a busy international schedule.

Aliya Riaz scored well paced 28 runs not out to enable the side to win a close game against South African women.

Bismah Maroof scored 37, Sidra Ameen 33 and Muneeba Ali 19.

Marizanne Kapp took one wicket while four Pakistan women were run out.

Earlier, SA women posted a challenging 150/3 total due to 85 runs opening partnership between player of the match Tazmin Brits (78) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (44).

Fatima Sana, Saadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu bagged one wicket each.

Pakistan women will play against South African women in the second T20I on September 3 at the same venue.