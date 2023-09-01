Federal authorities have slapped huge taxes on mobile phones, especially higher-end devices, to garner revenue to bridge the fiscal gap, and following stern legislation, the price of many devices including Samsung S21 becomes exorbitantly high.

Despite soaring prices, sales of Android devices has continued to increase with each passing day, and Samsung being leading Android player witnessed an upward trajectory in sales.

Samsung remains the most popular device and the demand for the phones increases as the company’s phones are known for their robust hardware and latest features. Prices of the older generation including S21 and other series are above the range of salaried class people.

The price saw a huge bump as the government imposed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and taxation varies based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

Samsung Galaxy S21 latest price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently available at price of Rs176,499 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With Passport

Device Model Tax Samsung Galaxy S21 Rs67,337 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Rs79,089 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Rs96,967

Samsung Galaxy S21 Tax With ID Card