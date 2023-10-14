ISLAMABAD – People in crisis hit Pakistan are likely to get a sigh of relief as petrol price is likely to slide down by Rs35 per litre for the second half of October 2023.

Unverified reports claimed that prices of petrol is likely to be dropped by about Rs35 per litre to Rs285 per litre in what is said to be the first decrease in nearly 60 days, mainly because of the local currency appreciation, and drop in fuel prices in international market.

The current petrol and diesel price stand at Rs323.38 and Rs318.18 per litre, respectively.

New Petrol Price in Pakistan

If the cut in petroleum prices is approved, the new price of per litre petrol would drop to Rs285.38 and diesel price Rs298.18 from October 16.

Levy on Petroleum Products

The government currently receives petroleum development levy of Rs50 per litre on per litre high-speed diesel. The government could also keep the price unchanged by increasing levy Rs10 per litre as it aims at collecting Rs869 billion in levy during the current fiscal year in line with the IMF condition.

Currently, the government is charging about Rs82 per litre tax on petrol and Rs73 on HSD.

Latest petrol price in Pakistan October 2023