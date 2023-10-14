Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s excellent 86 after a combined effort from the bowlers led Men in Blue to a dominant 7-wicket victory over Pakistan in the blockbuster ICC World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday. Chasing not-so-difficult 192, the hosts easily knocked off the winning runs for the loss of a mere three players and 117 balls to spare. Team Green will be feeling today’s upset over the next few days as they were in a strong position at one stage before effectively losing the plot towards the tail-end of their innings. India continue their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the Men's @cricketworldcup with an emphatic win in Ahmedabad 👊#CWC23 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/jfjRfvO5k6 — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2023 Earlier, Men in Green ended up losing their final eight wickets for just 36 runs as skipper Babar Azam and wicket keeper batter Rizwan helped visitors cruise to commanding 155 for 2. Babar XI, at one point, eye registering strong position to cross 300-run mark, but middle-order tumbled like House of Cards, resulted in them bowling out at less than 200.

Pakistan have lost seven wickets as middle order of Team Green crumbled in thriller against Indian in World Cup 2023.

Vice captain Shadab Khan returned to the pavilion while India’s home ground is absolutely bursting at the seams at the moment as visitors are apparently in hot waters.

Earlier, Bumrah attacked, bringing down wicket keeper batter Rizwan, courtesy of clever off-cutter. Saud Shakeel earlier returned without contributing much.

Skipper Babar Azam slammed his first fifty against India in the high-octane ICC World Cup 2023 game.

Previously, Abdullah Shafique was removed by talented pacer Mohammed Siraj in the eighth over. Babar Azam was eventually cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj on the next delivery to mark India’s comeback.

Abdullah Shafique returned on mere 20 whereas Imamul Haq contributed 36 against the Men in Blue.

Babar Azam joined Imam and the pair put up a 32-run partnership before Hardik Pandya flummoxed Imam. Imam scored 38-ball 36, clobbering six fours.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India’s captain Rohit Sharma made a significant lineup change, welcoming Shubman Gill back as the opener in place of Ishan Kishan.

of their opening pair – Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq – in a high voltage clash against India during the World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, today (Saturday).

As of 14 overs, Pakistan stand at 75-2. Earlier India won the toss and opt to bowl first.

The contest marked the first instance of Pakistan and India playing a One-Day International against each other on Indian soil after 10 years. Their last bilateral meeting resulted in Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1.

Both the sides entered this contest after wins in their opening matches. India beat Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi and Pakistan signed off their memorable trip to Hyderabad by recording the highest-ever chase in the history of World Cup, thanks to gutsy centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s side kicked off their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Though Pakistan enjoy a positive win/loss ratio over India, they are yet to defeat them in a 50-over World Cup match.

PAK vs India Match Time

The match started at 1:30pm Pakistan Standard Time, 2pm India Standard time and 8:30 GMT.

Pakistan and India Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Weather Forecast

Both, Accuweather and the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted clear skies and dry weather for October 14 (Saturday) in Ahmedabad. IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius with the conditions expected to be humid. There are least chances of rain. PAK v IND Free Live Streaming

