Over twenty villages in several districts of Herat province have been seriously damaged in three recent strong earthquakes on in the province on Wednesday.

In these earthquakes, one person was killed and over 150 people were injured.

The earthquakes completely devastated the village of Chawak in Herat’s Injil district.

Fewer people have been hurt by these earthquakes because residents of the province fled their homes out of fear of the earthquakes, which started on Saturday.

“We have been outside since Sunday. Our houses were cracked in the earthquake. Most of our clothes are at home,” said Shir Ahmad, the victim.

“I was awake when I felt todays’ earthquake. I was confused. My daughters called me to get out and somehow, I got out,” said Naz Bibi, another victim of the earthquake.