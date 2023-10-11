Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at the ceremony of the completion of the first phase and the start of the second phase of the Qosh Tepa Canal that throughout the history of Afghanistan, the water of the Amu River has not been used, and the use of the water of the river is the right of Afghanistan.

Stanikzai said that if Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are worried about the use of Amu water by Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate is ready to find diplomatic solutions.

According to Stanikzai, the Islamic Emirate is trying to bring the water that is the right of Afghanistan into the country in the right way that does not violate the rights of the neighbors along the river.

Also, referring to the recent situation of migrants and their treatment in Pakistan, Stanikzai said that Islamabad deports Afghan migrants to put political and economic pressure on the Islamic Emirate.

In the end, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs asked the Islamic countries and the United Nations to stop Israel’s attack on Palestine.

In the ceremony, acting Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, also participated in the ceremony.