Rescue operations are still underway to remove people stranded in the wreckage of a deadly earthquake as dozens are being buried in mass graves.

Thousands of people came from other districts to help rescue operations and survivors of the earthquake. Ambulances have brought dozens of dead bodies back to the villages.

“Ten people have died here. Both were my nephews,” said Zarin, a relative of the victims. “I have buried eight members of my family with my own hands. Three others are in the hospital,” said Ghulam Rasul, a relative of the victims.

The rescue operation on Tuesday entered the fourth day. Ali Ahmad, a relative of the victims, said that many people are still trapped.

“It is still continuing –there are many people still under the wreckage and who have not been dragged out,” he said.

Abdul Rahman, another resident of Ghor who came to help with the earthquake-affected people said the village has turned into dust.

“This area has been destroyed into dust and nothing is left behind. Only one or two people might have remained alive,” he said.

A horrific earthquake targeted the Zindajan district of Herat on Saturday, affecting around 15 villages. The earthquake was followed by many aftershocks.