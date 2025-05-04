Laptops for change

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s decision to re-launch laptop scheme marks a significant step in em-powering country’s vibrant, techsavvy youth.

By distributing high-performance 13th-generation Core i7 laptops to top- performing students, the provincial government is not just handing out devices — it is investing in digital future of the country.

Pakistan ranks among top countries for freelance work, with a thriving gig economy powered by thousands of young professionals offering services in fields like software development, graphic design, content creation and digital marketing.

This remarkable status, however, is tethered to access to technology, tools and training that allow our youth to compete on a global level.

For many students, especially those from underserved regions or low- income households, a quality laptop is not just a luxury — it is a lifeline to opportunity.

The re-launch of the laptop scheme recognises this reality.

By equipping high-achieving students with cutting-edge technology, the government is providing more than just academic support — it is opening doors to entrepreneurship, freelancing and remote work.

In a world increasingly shaped by digital innovation and artificial intelligence, these laptops can serve as foundation for building careers, launching start-ups and connecting to global markets.

Our IT sector holds immense untapped potential.

With proper investment in youth and digital infrastructure, the country could significantly boost its IT-related exports — an avenue that can generate billions in foreign exchange.

This, in turn, will help stabilise the economy, reduce trade deficit, and position Pakistan as a serious contender in the global tech space.

The recent successful conduct of Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum was a step in the right direction to showcase country’s potential in this particular field.

The forum brought together global investors, tech leaders and policymakers to explore avenues of collaboration and capital inflow into digital economy.

The investment commitments worth seven hundred million dollars made during the event were not only a vote of confidence in our IT sector but also a promising indication that the country may be on the path to emerging as a global leader in the technology industry.

The laptop initiative, when linked with robust training and entrepreneurship programmes, can lay the groundwork for this transformation.

The goal should not merely be to hand out hardware, but to foster an ecosystem where students can learn, innovate, and earn.

Inclusivity must remain at the core, ensuring female students, rural youth, and marginalised communities are equally empowered.

The laptop scheme has the potential to redefine trajectory of countless young lives — turning potential into productivity and dreams into digital reality.