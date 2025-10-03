Punjab imposes heavy fines for profiteering, sale of substandard items

LAHORE – On the orders of the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman, fines exceeding Rs3.26 million were imposed in a crackdown on profiteering and the sale of substandard food items.

According to a press release issued by the Punjab Ombudsman on Friday, Price Control Magistrates and officials from the Punjab Food Authority conducted inspections across various districts.

The operations involved on-site verification of complaints and a thorough examination of the prices and quality of essential food items, including chicken, fish, meat, milk, eggs, cooking oil, beverages, and fried foods.

Violations related to overpricing and the sale of unhygienic or low-quality products were uncovered at multiple locations, leading to the imposition of substantial fines. A total of Rs3,266,000 has been collected in penalties so far.

In addition to price violations, several hotels and restaurants were also penalised for maintaining poor hygiene and serving unsafe food. Environmental concerns and unsatisfactory sanitation conditions further prompted action against certain establishments.

The enforcement drive aims to ensure the availability of safe, high-quality, and fairly priced food items for the public. A strict zero-tolerance policy against profiteering, adulteration, and the sale of substandard goods has been mandated and will continue to be enforced.

The spokesperson stated that the swift response and concrete actions taken by the Ombudsman’s Office have been well received by the public, with complainants expressing appreciation for the prompt redressal of their concerns.