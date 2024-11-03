Land worth billions retrieved in Lahore’s China Housing Scheme

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) retrieved 65 kanal land worth billions of rupees from illegal occupation during operations against land grabbers and encroachments in Lahore’s China Housing Scheme.

LDA teams removed huts and temporary and permanent constructions/encroachments, retrieving 65 kanal land in the Gujjarpura China Housing Scheme.

LDA Director Housing I Faraz Ahmed supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and the Police.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the site, where he was briefed about the operations and the retrieved land. The DG also visited the sports complex and listened to the residents’ problems. He sought a detailed plan for making the sports complex on 23-kanal land functional for the residents of the China housing Scheme.

Tahir Farooq directed taking all possible measures to save public land. He directed fencing and the display of boards indicating that the properties were owned by the LDA. He also directed including this land in the LDA plots bank.