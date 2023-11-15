LAHORE, the country’s cultural heart, is grappling with a perilous air pollution crisis that poses a severe threat to public health. The recent surge in the air quality index (AQI) has catapulted the city to the third spot on the global list of the most polluted cities, emphasizing the pressing need for immediate and coordinated action to safeguard the well-being of its residents.

In recent years, it has been observed that the provincial capital experiences a decline in air quality during the winter season. The primary contributors to this crisis include vehicle and industrial emissions, brick kilns’ smoke, burning of crop residue and waste, dust from construction sites, and deforestation for development projects. Prolonged inhalation of these harmful particles can lead to a surge in respiratory illnesses, exacerbation of pre-existing conditions and an increased susceptibility to infections. The young, elderly and individuals with underlying health issues face heightened vulnerabilities. Long-term exposure to polluted air has been linked to chronic health conditions such as heart disease, stroke and even adverse effects on cognitive function. The toll of air pollution on the well-being of the people is undeniable, necessitating urgent efforts to mitigate the health impact and safeguard the future of the city’s population. Real-time air quality data, accessible to the public with greater granularity, is crucial in empowering individuals to protect themselves. When people are aware of the pollution levels they face, they can take informed measures and contribute to collective efforts in combating air pollution. Making this data easily accessible should be a priority in Lahore’s fight against the air pollution. Addressing the root causes of pollution requires a multifaceted approach. Encouraging sustainable practices, such as the use of cleaner technologies, waste management and green urban planning, can contribute significantly. Lahore’s residents deserve clean air, and it is the responsibility of both the authorities and the community to take decisive action. The government must prioritize policies that promote sustainable development, industry compliance and environmental conservation. Simultaneously, citizens must play an active role by embracing eco-friendly practices and advocating for systemic change.