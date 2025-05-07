Lahore’s airspace closed again as India-Pakistan tension escalates

LAHORE – The airspace of Punjab’s capital, Lahore was once again closed on Wednesday as tension between India and Pakistan escalates in the aftermath of last night’s airstrikes.

The airspace of Lahore was opened a few hours ago; however, as per media reports it has been shut once again for commercial flights for a period of 24 hours. The development comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs meeting of National Security Committee in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor launched by India in the wee hours of Thursday.

Flight operation was restored in Pakistan after a disruption of eight hours following India’s cowardly airstrikes in different cities of the country.

After the airspace in Lahore and Karachi was reopened, a flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-842 landed at the Lahore airport from Jeddah.

A private airlines flight PA-401 departed from Lahore to Karachi while a foreign airline flight EY-323 from Muscat had arrived in Karachi.

Two flights from Dubai – EK-600 and FZ-333 – also landed in Karachi. Another international flight G-9542 also departed for Karachi from Sharjah.

Earlier, 30 flights scheduled for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Multan were diverted to alternative airports overnight following the attack.

Multiple aircraft from Pakistani airlines are currently stationed at Sharjah, Dubai, and other airports due to ongoing disruptions. Airlines including Qatar Airways had announced to halt operations for Pakistan when India and Pakistan clashed overnight.