LAHORE – Lahore, the capital of Punjab with a population of over 20 million people, continues to top the list due to its air pollution problem as the air quality index (AQI) touched hazardous level.

From vehicle emissions to industrial pollution, and construction activities to stubble burning, the metropolis grapples with an escalating environmental crisis, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 500 mark, making the city the most polluted in the world.

Mall Road, the city of city that housed major government buildings, remained the most polluted area with highest AQI at 594, Cantt remained second in the grim list with AQI at 537, AQI of 500 was recorded in Gulberg, a known commercial hub.

Several other areas of the city including Badami Bagh, Manawan, Ravi Road, Salamatpura, Daroghawala, Nishtar Town, Shahdara, and Thokar Niaz Baig were also among the most polluted regions.

Other key roads including Azadi Chowk, Yateem Khana, and Anarkali remained worst affected by the smog.

Local authorities are measuring the Air Quality Index based on ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

If AQI remains above 200, it is warned as unhealthy, whereas levels above 400 are extremely toxic.

In recent weeks, air has become heavier causing poisonous particles to stay in the atmosphere, that make the atmosphere polluted. In the months of October and November, Lahore’s air pollution worsens in the wake of burning off stubble in surrounding states, and traffic emissions.

These pollution levels are elevated several times of what World Health Organization considers safe. Pollution in Lahore got much worse as authorities started considering shutting down schools.