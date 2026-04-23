Lahore Woman slits throats of Three Children in alleged Plot to Frame In-Laws

LAHORE – A scene of unimaginable horror reported from Lahore’s busy Ichhra area as three innocent children were found dead with their throats slit.

The gruesome killing of three innocent children has taken a dark and sensational turn as their own mother turned out to be the prime suspect and reportedly confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

DIG investigation said evidences shifted focus onto the children’s mother after her contrasting statements and suspicious behavior. As evidence and witness statements began to align, cops built strong case pointing directly toward her involvement in what is now being described as a cold and calculated act.

Police said the woman meticulously planned crime and, in a calculated move, attempted to stage an entire drama to portray herself as innocent in the aftermath. She reportedly left house under the pretext of getting some medicines and later contacted her husband, calling him back home as part of a sequence of events that investigators now believe was designed to mislead suspicion.

Upon her husband’s return, she is said to have attempted to distort the reality of what had taken place, creating confusion around the circumstances of the incident. Investigators further revealed that she allegedly tried to shift blame onto her mother-in-law in an effort to divert attention away from herself.

Police indicated that a domestic dispute that occurred the previous night may have been a possible trigger behind the horrific act. The accused woman, identified as Rida, is currently undergoing further interrogation as authorities continue to piece together the full sequence of events.

The tragedy came to light earlier today when police recovered the bodies of three young children from a house in Achhra, Lahore. The children had been brutally killed, with their throats slit in what authorities have described as an extremely violent and heartbreaking scene that has shocked the entire area.